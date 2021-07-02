Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain Friday.

Harvey felt shoulder discomfort in the bullpen Wednesday, and he'll spend time on the injured list after he was diagnosed with a right lat strain. It's not yet clear when the right-hander could rejoin the active roster, but he won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break. Left-hander Zac Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.