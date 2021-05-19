Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that Harvey (oblique) has checked out fine since he started pitching in simulated games in Florida last week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Elias noted that Harvey's velocity has been up through his first two simulated games, a sign that the right-hander remains on track to be activated from the 60-day injured list when he's first eligible to return in late May, or soon thereafter. Harvey is expected to face hitters in a few more simulated games before reporting to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment.