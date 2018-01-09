Harvey, who has added some muscle this offseason, won't be on a strict innings limit this season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Buck Showalter said the team will monitor how Harvey looks and feels throughout the season as a means of determining when to pull him from starts and when to possibly skip starts or eventually shut him down. A decision has not been made as to where the Orioles' top pitching prospect will start the season, but it will likely be High-A or Double-A. Showalter said it brought a smile to his face to watch Harvey throw a bullpen session this week, as it has been a long road back from Tommy John surgery. He has reportedly added 6.5 pounds of muscle this offseason. Harvey still has No. 2 or No. 3 starter upside, but his missed development due to arm injuries makes him an extremely risky proposition. He turned 23 in December but has not yet pitched above Low-A.