Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Looking stronger
Harvey, who has added some muscle this offseason, won't be on a strict innings limit this season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Buck Showalter said the team will monitor how Harvey looks and feels throughout the season as a means of determining when to pull him from starts and when to possibly skip starts or eventually shut him down. A decision has not been made as to where the Orioles' top pitching prospect will start the season, but it will likely be High-A or Double-A. Showalter said it brought a smile to his face to watch Harvey throw a bullpen session this week, as it has been a long road back from Tommy John surgery. He has reportedly added 6.5 pounds of muscle this offseason. Harvey still has No. 2 or No. 3 starter upside, but his missed development due to arm injuries makes him an extremely risky proposition. He turned 23 in December but has not yet pitched above Low-A.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Impresses in return from Tommy John•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Planning to sit out Fall League•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Begins rehab on a good note•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Throws sim game•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...