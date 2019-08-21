Harvey claimed his first big-league win after striking out two in a perfect eighth inning Tuesday in the Orioles' 4-1 win over the Royals.

Harvey has only made two appearances since receiving the call to the big leagues last weekend and may have already secured a key late-inning role for the Orioles. He's allowed just one baserunner through his first two innings, retiring four of the seven hitters he's faced via strikeout. That small sample might be enough for Harvey to garner trust from manager Brandon Hyde while few other intriguing relief arms remain at the skipper's disposal.