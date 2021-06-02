Harvey (oblique) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list this weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Although manager Brandon Hyde didn't specify which day Harvey will be activated, the right-hander is nearing his 2021 debut after he missed the start of the year due to a strained left oblique. In four appearances (one start) during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, he's posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 6.1 innings. Harvey could be in the mix for save chances once he rejoins the major-league bullpen.