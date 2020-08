Harvey (elbow) is progressing well and is expected to return from the injured list by the end of the month, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Injuries have been the story throughout Harvey's career, and that's as true as ever this year, as he's been out with elbow soreness since the start of the regular season. When eventually healthy, he'll have a shot at pitching high-leverage innings for the Orioles, though the team will want to be very careful with him given his history.