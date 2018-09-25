Harvey is not dealing with any new elbow issues, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harvey experienced elbow soreness while throwing in the instructional league last week, but a visit to team doctors Monday revealed no structural damage. The soreness is related to the same elbow tendinitis which has bothered him since late August. Harvey is battling that issue in addition to a dislocated shoulder which shut him down in early June.

