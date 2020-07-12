Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail said Sunday that Harvey remains in the mix to close, but Baltimore has yet to decide on a top option for the ninth inning, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Along with Harvey, Brocail named Mychal Givens as a candidate to close for Baltimore, with southpaw Richard Bleier also viewed as a potential end-game option against lefty-heavy lineups. Unless the Orioles confirm a closer prior to Opening Day, fantasy players will have to take something of a leap of faith in Harvey, who boasts the best skills of the three contenders for saves. Durability concerns prompted the Orioles to move the 2013 first-round pick to the bullpen last season, and the 25-year-old thrived in his first taste of the big leagues, giving up one run and striking out 11 over 6.1 innings. Harvey's big fastball and above-average curveball should at least allow him to deliver quality production in the ratio categories if the Orioles elect to use Givens or someone else as their primary closer.

