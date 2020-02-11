Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Not rotation candidate
Harvey is not considered a candidate for the starting rotation this spring, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Harvey has long been considered a promising arm, but he just hasn't been able to stay healthy, averaging just 37 innings per year since becoming a professional back in 2013. He moved to the bullpen upon promotion to Triple-A Norfolk last season and remained there after making his big-league debut, where he posting a 1.42 ERA and a 42.3 percent strikeout rate in a small 6.1-inning sample. Mychal Givens appears to have the inside shot to close in Baltimore this year, but Harvey could certainly make a push for saves if he looks good early in the season.
