Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Optioned to Double-A
Harvey was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Harvey has thrown just 31.1 innings since 2014, missing time with a fractured fibula, a flexor mass strain and Tommy John surgery. He still has high upside but almost no track record, having never pitched above Low-A. He'll skip High-A this season and jump straight to Double-A. That leaves him theoretically on the cusp of a major-league call-up, but he'll have to remain healthy and prove he can handle Double-A hitters before the team even considers a promotion.
