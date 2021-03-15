Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Monday that Harvey will be sidelined indefinitely with a left oblique strain, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Hyde didn't go as far as saying that Harvey wouldn't be ready for Opening Day, but it's probably safe to rule the right-hander out for the start of the season, given his history as a slow healer along with the fact that he's dealing with more than just a sore oblique. Prior to getting hurt on his first pitch of Friday's Grapefruit League appearance against the Phillies, Harvey was viewed as the frontrunner for the Orioles' closing job, but Hyde will now have to look elsewhere at the back end of the bullpen. Tanner Scott, Shawn Armstrong and Cesar Valdez are the most likely candidates for the job, but it's possible the Orioles opt for a committee approach at closer to begin the season, which would limit the value of all of the team's end-game options.