Harvey (oblique) has been performing well during his rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey has felt good after each of his first three rehab appearances, and manager Brandon Hyde said that the right-hander's velocity has been where the team wants it to be. Harvey is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list June 1, and it seems as though he could be back in action in the near future.