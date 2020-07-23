The Orioles moved Harvey (elbow) to the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Considered a potential option to close for the Orioles coming out of spring training, Harvey's bid for the job was derailed after he experienced soreness in his right elbow late in summer camp. The setback is a troubling one for a young pitcher with a history of arm injuries, so Harvey is far from a lock to make it back from the IL in the minimum 10 days. Mychal Givens now looks like the clear best option for saves in the Baltimore bullpen with Harvey on the shelf.
