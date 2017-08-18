Harvey will finish out the minor-league season with a planned eight starts at High-A Aberdeen before skipping the Arizona Fall League to rest, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Health has been the biggest concern surrounding the O's top pitching prospect. Harvey's been throwing since December after missing the better part of two seasons, and undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. However, the organization is content with that progress and doesn't want to push the 22-year-old too much, thus electing to shut him down in the fall. There's an outside chance of seeing Harvey in MLB sometime in 2018, but dynasty owners shouldn't plan on the right-hander contributing much for another couple of year, at least.