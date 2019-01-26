Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Pleased with winter program
Harvey (forearm/shoulder) said Saturday that he has felt good physically during his winter throwing program, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Harvey added that he hired a personal trainer this offseason with the hope of stabilizing his right shoulder and avoiding the arm-related setbacks that have stalled his development. While contending with shoulder problems in addition to a forearm strain in 2018, Harvey covered just 32.1 innings, all at Double-A Bowie. That innings total actually exceeded his combined output from the previous two seasons combined, so he'll almost certainly face a workload limitation of some sort during the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: To begin throwing program in December•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: No new elbow issues discovered•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: To visit doctors Monday•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Experiences elbow soreness•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Added to instructional league roster•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Remains shut down•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....