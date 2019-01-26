Harvey (forearm/shoulder) said Saturday that he has felt good physically during his winter throwing program, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Harvey added that he hired a personal trainer this offseason with the hope of stabilizing his right shoulder and avoiding the arm-related setbacks that have stalled his development. While contending with shoulder problems in addition to a forearm strain in 2018, Harvey covered just 32.1 innings, all at Double-A Bowie. That innings total actually exceeded his combined output from the previous two seasons combined, so he'll almost certainly face a workload limitation of some sort during the upcoming campaign.