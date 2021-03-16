Harvey (oblique) is expected to be ready to return by late May or early June, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey just can't catch a break with injuries, as he was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday due to the strained oblique he suffered Friday against the Phillies. It doesn't look as though he'll miss much more than the required 60 days, though his health track record doesn't provide any reason for confidence that he'll avoid setbacks. He still has closer upside when he eventually gets back into game action, especially as the Orioles don't have any obvious alternatives for the role, but it's hard to hold onto a pitcher with his injury history who isn't even guaranteed to close when he eventually returns.