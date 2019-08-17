Harvey was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Saturday's game in Boston.

Once an elite pitching prospect, injuries have led to a lot of the shine coming off the 24-year-old righty. He worked as a starter at Double-A this year, but has been a reliever at Triple-A, which is the role he is expected to assume in the big leagues. Harvey logged a 4.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 16.2 innings with Norfolk.

More News
Our Latest Stories