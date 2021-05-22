Harvey (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but a long list of injuries have so far prevented him from establishing himself at the big-league level. The latest, a strained left oblique strain, shut him down in mid-March and sent him to the 60-day injured list. He'll be eligible to return at the end of the month, which should be right around the time he's ready to go. Save chances can't be ruled out for Harvey, especially given the recent reports that Cesar Valdez could shift to more of a setup role, but we're still talking about a pitcher who has thrown just 15 career major-league innings, so the Orioles will likely be happy with whatever they can get from him as long as he's healthy.