Harvey (lat) has begun his rehab work in Sarasota but won't embark on a rehab assignment until late in the month or perhaps early August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The oft-injured righty's latest ailment is a strained right lat, an injury he suffered in late June. Previous reports indicated he had a chance to return by the end of July, but he no longer appears to be on that schedule.