Harvey (lat) has begun his rehab work in Sarasota but won't embark on a rehab assignment until late in the month or perhaps early August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The oft-injured righty's latest ailment is a strained right lat, an injury he suffered in late June. Previous reports indicated he had a chance to return by the end of July, but he no longer appears to be on that schedule.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Hoping to return by end of July•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Slated to miss extended time•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Lands on injured list•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Clean inning Friday•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Allows run in return•