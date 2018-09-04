Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Remains shut down
Harvey (shoulder) will remain shut down for one more week before resuming a throwing program, MASN Sports reports.
Harvey has been out since early June with a shoulder injury. He suffered a pair of setbacks in August, first with forearm stiffness and then with elbow tendinitis. Injuries are nothing new for the 23-year-old, who hasn't made more than nine starts in a season since 2014. The minor-league playoffs will be over by the time Harvey is ready for game action, so he'll have plenty of time to rest his arm before spring training.
