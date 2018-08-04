Harvey (shoulder) will resume his throwing program Monday after being temporarily shut down due to forearm stiffness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Harvey had been working his way back to action after being shut down for nearly a month with a shoulder injury. The forearm issue was reportedly unrelated and apparently minor, as it didn't leave him shut down for long, but it will further delay his return to the mound and add one more item to Harvey's long injury history.