Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Harvey (elbow) will be activated in the next day or two, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey opened up the season on the 10-day injured list with elbow soreness but has recently been trending towards a return. The young right-hander is with the team for their road series against the Blue Jays and is right on track to be activated by the end of August as initially expected. Harvey is expected to handle the closer role at some point but may need to be thrown on the mound in some lower-leverage situations before being promoted as the ninth-inning guy.