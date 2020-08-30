The Orioles reinstated Harvey (elbow) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll join the active roster as a replacement in the bullpen for Mychal Givens, who was dealt to the Rockies on Sunday. Harvey was a candidate to begin the season as the Orioles' closer, but the sore right elbow he suffered late in summer camp resulted in him landing on the IL. Cole Sulser has ran into some hiccups of late as the Orioles' primary closing option, so it wouldn't be surprising if Harvey quickly entered the ninth-inning conversation after a couple quality relief outings.