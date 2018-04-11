Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Returns to Double-A
Harvey was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Wednesday.
Harvey didn't wind up making an appearance during his brief stint in the big leagues. He'll head back to the minors to develop further against upper-level hitters since he hasn't appeared above High-A in his career.
