Harvey (illness) was present Wednesday for the Orioles' full-squad workout, but he didn't take part in any throwing, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles are likely just easing Harvey back in with cardio work and fielding drills after he missed the past few days of workouts with the illness. More importantly, the oft-injured 25-year-old reported to camp without any arm-related concerns, so he looks like he'll have a legitimate chance to make the Opening Day roster for the first time. Harvey likely won't be given a look in the closer's role to begin the 2020 season, but if healthy, his big fastball could allow him to quickly claim a key late-inning role for the Orioles.