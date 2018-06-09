Harvey was scratched from his scheduled start Friday at Double-A Bowie with a sore right shoulder, the Baltimore Sun reports.

His shoulder popped out of its socket and he'll be evaluated again in two weeks, according to the report. Harvey, a 2013 first-round draft pick, was scuffling at Double-A Bowie with a 5.57 ERA, but a 3.57 FIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories