Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Set to debut over weekend
Manager Brandon Hyde said that Harvey (illness) will be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut at some point over the weekend, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Harvey has shaken off the illness that prevented him from participating in workouts earlier in camp, so he's just making up for the lost time at this point. The right-hander has since resumed facing hitters in live batting practice, which likely represents the final hurdle he had to clear before making his spring debut. The 25-year-old's troubling injury history resulted in the Orioles pulling the plug on developing him as a starter, but his upper-90s fastball could make him an intriguing option at the back end of the big-league bullpen. He'll likely serve as one of the top setup men for Mychal Givens to begin the season.
