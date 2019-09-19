Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Shut down for season
Harvey will not pitch again this season, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
The decision to shut him down is precautionary after he didn't bounce back from his last appearance (Sept. 13) as the Orioles would have hoped. He has a lengthy injury history and dealt with biceps soreness earlier this year, so it makes sense for Baltimore to play it safe. Harvey will not need to undergo any tests on his arm. He pitched 82 innings across stops at Double-A (as a starter), Triple-A and the majors (both as a reliever). The expectation is that Harvey will work as a reliever next year. He could figure into the ninth-inning mix.
