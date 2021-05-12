Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Harvey (oblique) is scheduled to begin pitching in simulated games in the upcoming days, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Since being shut down in mid-March with a left oblique strain, Harvey doesn't appear to have hit any snags in the recovery process. Hyde reiterated that the 26-year-old remains on track in his rehab program, and the expectation remains that Harvey will be ready to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible in late May. Before the oblique injury surfaced in the spring, Harvey looked like a leading candidate to close games for Baltimore, but his absence has paved the way for Cesar Valdez to take over as the team's primary ninth-inning man. Through 14 appearances, Valdez has posted a 2.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while converting eight of 11 save chances. Barring a collapse over the next couple of weeks, Valdez will likely retain the job even after Harvey returns from the IL.