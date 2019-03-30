Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starting in Double-A
Harvey will begin the season in Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Harvey gave up two runs on two hits in two innings of work in the Orioles' spring training and was later optioned to Triple-A spring training camp, so it's no surprise that the 24-year-old will transition to Double-A to start the year. Harvey struggled in his 32 innings pitched last season in Bowie, posting a 5.57 ERA, so he needs to show consistent production in order to move up in the organization.
