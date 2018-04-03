Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starts season with three-inning limit
Harvey will be limited to three-inning starts to begin the season, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Harvey is one of the team's top pitching prospects, but the organization appears to be proceeding with caution given his injury troubles over the past three seasons. There doesn't appear to be any issues plaguing him at this time, however, as he managed to remain in big-league camp late into spring training and produced a 3.86 ERA in seven Grapefruit League innings. This could hurt the 23-year-old's chances of cracking the big-league roster later in the season if he's unable to ramp up his innings without getting hurt, though the fact that he hasn't pitched above Low-A to this point doesn't help his cause, either.
