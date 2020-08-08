Harvey (elbow) has gotten through the start of his throwing progression without issues but isn't expected to return for at least another three weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey seemed to have the potential to throw high-leverage innings for the Orioles this season, but there's always doubt about his ability to throw any innings at all, as he's battled a long list of injuries over his professional career. His latest issue, elbow soreness, popped up in the final week of summer camp and will wind up keeping him sidelined for over a month. He has the talent to pick up saves down the stretch this season, but he'll have to prove that he's both healthy and effective before being given that opportunity.