Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Summoned to big club
Harvey was recalled from Double-A Bowie on Monday.
Harvey was expected to start for Double-A Bowie on Monday, but instead he'll join the big-league bullpen to offer a fresh arm after the Orioles needed nearly 12 innings from their bullpen in Sunday's extra innings win over the Yankees. The highly-regarded prospect still hasn't pitched above Low-A in his professional career, so don't expect him to stick with the big club for long. He'll likely head back to Bowie to continue stretching out as a starter sooner than later.
