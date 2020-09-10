Harvey (0-1) allowed a solo home run and walked a batter Wednesday as he took his first loss of the season.

Harvey entered in the eighth to try and preserve a tie with the hope the Orioles could regain the lead in the ninth. However, Pete Alonso had other plans as he crushed a home run to right-center off the first pitch he saw to give the Mets their first lead of the game. It was the first long ball Harvey has given up in five appearances since returning from the injured list as he should still be locked in for late-inning duties despite the blown opportunity Wednesday.