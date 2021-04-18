Harvey (oblique) was able to play catch Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Harvey's ability to throw off flat ground represents his first tangible sign of progress since being shut down in mid-March with a severe left oblique strain. The Orioles placed Harvey on the 60-day injured list as a result, making him ineligible to rejoin the big club until at least the second half of May. Provided Harvey experiences no setbacks while building back up following the injury, he should be able to return from the IL in close to the minimum 60 days. Once activated, Harvey could re-enter the Orioles' closing picture.
