Orioles' Hunter Harvey: To begin throwing program in December
Harvey (elbow, shoulder) will resume a throwing program in December, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Harvey experienced elbow soreness in mid-September during instructional league but fortunately didn't suffer any sort of major injury. At the time of his latest setback, Harvey had been recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to shut it down for the rest of the 2018 season back in early June. Kubatko added that Harvey's elbow/forearm "feel good" at the moment, though it's hard to be completely confident in the 23-year-old due to his past injury history.
