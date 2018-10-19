Harvey (elbow, shoulder) will resume a throwing program in December, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Harvey experienced elbow soreness in mid-September during instructional league but fortunately didn't suffer any sort of major injury. At the time of his latest setback, Harvey had been recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to shut it down for the rest of the 2018 season back in early June. Kubatko added that Harvey's elbow/forearm "feel good" at the moment, though it's hard to be completely confident in the 23-year-old due to his past injury history.

