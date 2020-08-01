Harvey (elbow) will start a throwing progression within the next few days, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The oft-injured Harvey had a chance to be part of the closer conversation in Baltimore this season, but he was sent to the injured list to open the season due to elbow soreness. The issue appears to be trending in the right direction, but it's not yet clear when he'll be ready to return to the field.