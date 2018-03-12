Harvey covered three innings Sunday and surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk in the Orioles' 7-3 loss to the Red Sox in a split-squad Grapefruit League game. He struck out three batters in the outing.

Considering Harvey has yet to pitch above the Low-A level, his presence at big-league spring training this late into camp is a bit of a surprise. It likely speaks to the Orioles' desire to find meaningful innings for the right-hander, who remains a top pitching prospect in the organization despite coming off three consecutive injury plagued seasons. According to Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun, manager Buck Showalter indicated following Harvey's outing that the 23-year-old would toss a simulated game later this week before making his final Grapefruit League appearance March 21 against the Yankees. Harvey is still expected to report to a minor-league affiliate after that, but his late stay in camp hints that the Orioles may be eager to accelerate his arrival to the big leagues to some point in the second half of the season.