Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Tosses three innings in spring game
Harvey covered three innings Sunday and surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk in the Orioles' 7-3 loss to the Red Sox in a split-squad Grapefruit League game. He struck out three batters in the outing.
Considering Harvey has yet to pitch above the Low-A level, his presence at big-league spring training this late into camp is a bit of a surprise. It likely speaks to the Orioles' desire to find meaningful innings for the right-hander, who remains a top pitching prospect in the organization despite coming off three consecutive injury plagued seasons. According to Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun, manager Buck Showalter indicated following Harvey's outing that the 23-year-old would toss a simulated game later this week before making his final Grapefruit League appearance March 21 against the Yankees. Harvey is still expected to report to a minor-league affiliate after that, but his late stay in camp hints that the Orioles may be eager to accelerate his arrival to the big leagues to some point in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Looking stronger•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Impresses in return from Tommy John•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Planning to sit out Fall League•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Begins rehab on a good note•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...