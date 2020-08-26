Harvey (elbow/forearm) is traveling with the team and hopes to be activated soon, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He said he probably could have pitched through the forearm/elbow discomfort, as he was never in any sharp pain and was just dealing with discomfort, but the team wanted to be careful. Harvey has been facing hitters at the alternate training site but is now with the Orioles in St. Petersburg for the series against the Rays. It was reported a couple weeks ago that he could be activated before the end of August and that still seems like the timeline.