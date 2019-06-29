Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Working out of Triple-A bullpen
Harvey has been promoted to Triple-A Norfolk, where he will pitch out of the bullpen, David Hall of The Viginian-Pilot reports.
At this point in his development, Harvey seems more appealing as a potential closer in waiting than as a starting pitching prospect, and he will continue on that track at the highest level of the minors. Harvey pitched nine scoreless innings of relief at Double-A Bowie, allowing one hit while striking out 11. He could reach the majors late this season or early next season, and could soon prove to be Baltimore's best reliever on the strength of a plus fastball and plus curveball.
