Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Dealt to Phillies
Kim was traded to the Phillies, along with minor-leaguer Garrett Cleavinger and international signing bonus slots, for Jeremy Hellickson and cash considerations Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The 29-year-old has shown flashes of productiveness over the past two seasons with the Orioles, but could never really break through for an major role in left field, ultimately being phased out in favor of Trey Mancini. Nonetheless, with Howie Kendrick traded by Philadelphia in a separate move Friday, Kim may get a legitimate shot at an everyday starting role prior to becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The lefty is slashing just .2332/.305/.288 with a -0.4 WAR through 56 games, so he'll need to show some improvement before becoming fantasy-worthy.
More News
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Takes seat Saturday in Minnesota•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Out of lineup again Saturday•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Out versus left-hander Thursday•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Sitting due to platoon disadvantage Thursday•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Handling leadoff duties Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...