Kim was traded to the Phillies, along with minor-leaguer Garrett Cleavinger and international signing bonus slots, for Jeremy Hellickson and cash considerations Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old has shown flashes of productiveness over the past two seasons with the Orioles, but could never really break through for an major role in left field, ultimately being phased out in favor of Trey Mancini. Nonetheless, with Howie Kendrick traded by Philadelphia in a separate move Friday, Kim may get a legitimate shot at an everyday starting role prior to becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The lefty is slashing just .2332/.305/.288 with a -0.4 WAR through 56 games, so he'll need to show some improvement before becoming fantasy-worthy.