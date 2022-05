Feliz was named the South Atlantic League's Player of the Week after throwing five innings of one-hit ball versus High-A Brooklyn on May 3, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Feliz has struggled at times at the High-A level -- he has a 6.32 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 15.2 innings in five appearances. Despite the high volume of runs allowed, he's logged a 31:7 K:BB, and his FIP of 3.17 suggests he's been highly unlucky. His outing last Tuesday could be an indicator of progress to come.