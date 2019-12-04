Orioles' Isaac Mattson: Dealt to Baltimore
Mattson was traded from the Angels to the Orioles as part of a package for Dylan Bundy, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
A 24-year-old right-handed reliever, Mattson is coming off an excellent season during which he logged a 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 110:27 K:BB in 73.1 innings across stops at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. The Orioles are reportedly receiving three other minor-league pitchers in the deal. Mattson projects as a middle reliever on a normal club, but his strikeout rate last year makes him interesting on Baltimore, given the lack of proven commodities in the big-league bullpen. He will likely open the year at Triple-A, but could spend the bulk of the year in the majors.
