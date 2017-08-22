Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Completes first rehab game
Hardy said his "wrist felt all right on the swings" during his first rehab game Monday with Triple-A Norfolk, David Hall of The Norfolk Virginian-Pilot reports.
Hardy (wrist) went 0-for-3 with a walk during his first live action since going down on June 18. With such a long layoff, the O's will take is slow with the shortstop, and the team has no reason to rush the process considering the fine play of Tim Beckham. Hardy will see quite of bit of minor-league at-bats before returning to the big-league club in early September.
