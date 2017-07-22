Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Expects to be cleared by end of month

Hardy (hand/wrist) is expected to be cleared for strengthening exercises in another week or so, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With a broken rib behind him, Hardy is now waiting on his fractured wrist to heal before getting back to baseball. He's scheduled to meet with a specialist after traveling with the team on next week's road trip. At that point, Hardy's ultimate fate for 2017 may finally become clear. Regardless, Hardy should be on waivers across all formats until he not only comes back, but provides better than the .211/.248/.308 slash line he posted in 64 games before the injuries.