Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Expects to be cleared by end of month
Hardy (hand/wrist) is expected to be cleared for strengthening exercises in another week or so, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With a broken rib behind him, Hardy is now waiting on his fractured wrist to heal before getting back to baseball. He's scheduled to meet with a specialist after traveling with the team on next week's road trip. At that point, Hardy's ultimate fate for 2017 may finally become clear. Regardless, Hardy should be on waivers across all formats until he not only comes back, but provides better than the .211/.248/.308 slash line he posted in 64 games before the injuries.
More News
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Heals one of two broken bones•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Progressing from wrist and rib injury•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Won't resume activities until late July•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Tests reveal broken rib•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Placed on DL•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Out at least a month with fractured wrist•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...