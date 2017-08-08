Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Increasing rehab activity

Hardy (wrist) began playing light catch on Monday and taking dry swings on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hardy continues to progress well from the right wrist fracture he sustained in mid-June. The veteran shortstop announced Tuesday that he hopes to begin his minor-league rehab assignment when the Orioles return from their West Coast road trip on Aug. 17. Hardy's current rehab timeline puts him on pace to return to the majors in late August if all goes according to plan.