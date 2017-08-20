Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Kicking off rehab Monday

Hardy (wrist) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hardy has been steadily progressing from a wrist injury that has kept him sidelined since June 18, and he finally appears to have an end in sight. Given the length of his absence, he's expected to need multiple rehab games before being ready to rejoin the Orioles. When he does return, which should be sometime in early September, it's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot at shortstop given how well Tim Beckham has played recently in his absence.