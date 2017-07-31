Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Moved to 60-day DL
Hardy (hand/wrist) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
The Orioles needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for recently acquired infielder Tim Beckham, and given that Hardy still needs some time on the shelf before returning, he'll wind up being the roster casualty. This designation means that Hardy will not be able to return to the active roster until August 18, although that's likely around the time he would've returned to action anyway since he hasn't gotten back to baseball activities yet.
