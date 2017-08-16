Play

Orioles' J.J. Hardy: To take BP Friday

Hardy (wrist) will take batting practice on the field Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This is a big step in Hardy's recovery, and it suggests a rehab assignment could be imminent. He is believed to be on track for a September return, but it is unclear if he will see much playing time given how well Tim Beckham has played since coming over to Baltimore at the trade deadline.

