Orioles' Jace Peterson: Dealing with knee injury
Peterson suffered a knee injury during Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Peterson was removed from the game as a precaution after colliding with the outfield wall. He was taken for X-rays, but the results came back negative so he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
